Meet Lalit Salve, Maharashtra Police constable who underwent sex change surgery and is now a father

Lalit Salve, a Maharashtra Police constable from Beed district who underwent a sex-reassignment surgery to become a man, is now embracing fatherhood. Lalit Salve, 36, got married in 2020 and became a father to a boy on January 15. The couple has decided to name their son Aarush. Cop who underwent sex change surgery becomes father

“My journey from being a woman to a man was full of struggles. During this time, I was blessed to have many people who supported me. My wife Seema wished to have a child…I am happy that I have become a father now. My family is thrilled,” Salve told the media.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Who is Lalit Salve and what is his journey?