Meet Suman Kumari, BSF's ‘first woman sniper’

A sub-inspector named Suman Kumari has become the first woman sniper of the Border Security Force. She recently completed eight-week sniper course at Central School of Weapons and Tactics(CSWT) in Indore and achieved 'instructor grade'. A sub-inspector named Suman Kumari has become the first woman sniper of the Border Security Force.(X(formerly Twitter))

"BSF is truly becoming an inclusive Force where #ladies are taking rapid strides everywhere. In a step in this direction, after rigorous training, #BSF has got the First #Mahila Sniper," posted BSF CSWT INDORE on Saturday.

Suman volunteered for the sniper course after witnessing the threat of sniper attacks from across the border while commanding a platoon in Punjab. Her superiors approved Suman's participation in the course after seeing her determination.

Interestingly, Suman was the only female among 56 male counterparts who took the sniper course. With her achievement, she is expected to inspire other female recruits to take up similar military roles.

In an interaction with The Times of India, CSWT IG Bhaskar Singh Rawat highlighted that the sniper course is one of the toughest after commando training. Rawat hailed Suman's achievement and shared that she was now eligible to get posted as a sniper instructor.

One of her instructors highlighted how Suman excelled in the course which requires a lot of physical and mental strength.

“The sniper course demands a lot of physical and mental strength. We have enhanced the trained regime this year with focus on concentration and camouflaging so that the sniper can get closer to the enemy without being detected. Most male trainees find it difficult to survive this training and do not even attempt the course but she volunteered. I am happy to say that she was leading in most activities during the course. Her hard work, determination and willingness to learn make her stand out," one of her instructors told TOI.

About BSF sub-inspector Suman Kumari

Hailing from Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, Suman comes from a humble family. Her father works as an electrician and her mother is a homemaker.

She joined BSF in 2021. She is also qualified in unarmed combat.