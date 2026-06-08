'Meetings inside a car': BJP's Sambit Patra hits out at INDIA bloc, casts doubts on opposition unity

“Akhilesh Yadav had also arrived, and seeing Mamata ji, he too must have been thinking that the same fate awaits me in a little while. Wherever Rahul is present, no one’s fortunes will prosper... They (INDIA alliance) are scheduled to hold a meeting every two months. So, by the third or fourth meeting, I suspect the meeting will take place inside a car,” Patra said.

BJP MP Sambit Patra made sharp remarks against Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying in his presence ‘no one’s future will prosper'. Patra also took a jibe at the INDIA bloc for its decision to hold meeting every two months. They (INDIA alliance) are scheduled to hold a meeting every two months. “So, by the third or fourth meeting, I suspect the meeting will take place inside a car,” Patra said, implying that the opposition unity might not stand for long.

As leaders of 25 Opposition parties met in Delhi under the banner of INDIA bloc , the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) took the opportunity to take potshots at the Congress party and its leaders.

INDIA bloc meeting The opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), met at New Delhi's Constitution Club on Monday to mend ties amid differences among the constituents and the recent electoral losses of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

However, DMK and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting. The DMK had last week announced their decision to not attend the meeting, as it cited Congress's post-poll alliance with the TVK in Tamil Nadu.

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After the meeting concluded, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the alliance decided on five points, including the decision to write to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging "vote loot" and electoral malpractice.

Kharge said the alliance partners will now meet every two months to review national politics and coordinate strategy, with the next formal INDIA bloc meeting being scheduled for August 8 in Hyderabad.

The INDIA bloc has decided to write to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging "vote loot" and electoral malpractice, Kharge said. "It was agreed to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, vote loot and stealing elections. The letter is to be delivered to the Chief Justice of India very soon," he said.

Kharge also said the opposition bloc had unanimously resolved to seek the immediate resignation of the Union education minister over alleged examination lapses in the NEET and CBSE that has impacted scores of students. "It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the Education Minister because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations," the Congress leader said.