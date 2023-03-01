Meghalaya assembly election 2023 results: Ahead of counting of votes, all eyes on these constituencies

Meghalaya assembly election 2023 results: Meghalaya, which went to polls on Feb 27, will get its next government on Thursday, as the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on that day. On the counting day, the vote counting exercise will begin at 8 am for all 60 assembly segments of the northeastern state. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma stood in a queue outside a polling booth to cast his vote. (PTI)

Here are the key candidates and their constituencies:

Conrad Sangma (National People's Party) – South Tura (ST)

The 12th and current chief minister of Meghalaya is the sitting legislator from South Tura, an assembly seat that is a part of the West Garo Hills district. Sangma was up against Brenzield Marak of the Congress, Richard Marak of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), United Democratic Party's (UDP) John Sangma, Bernard Marak of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and others.

Prestone Tynsong (NPP) – Pynursla (ST)

In the assembly, Meghalaya's deputy chief minister represents Pynursla, which lies in the Eastern West Khasi Hills district. His other prtfolios include PWD, animal husbandry, housing, labour, and parliamentary affairs.

James Sangma (NPP) – Dadenggre (ST)

James Sangma, who holds portfolios such as home, law, power, consumer affairs, and district council affairs, represents Dadenggre, an assembly segment in the West Garo Hills district. He is the chief minister's elder brother.

Mukul Sangma (Trinamool Congress) – Songsak/Tikrikilla (both ST)

Conrad Sangma's predecessor contested from two constituencies – Songsak in the East Garo Hills dsitrict, and Tikrikilla, in the West Garo Hills district; he is the incumbent legislator from the former. A 2-term CM, Mukul Sangma led an exodus of the Congress' Meghalaya MLAs to the TMC in late 2021.

Metbah Lyngdoh (UDP) – Mairang (ST)

The current speaker of the assembly represents Mairang in the house. Against him, the Congress fielded Bat Skhem Ryntathaiang, while the BJP gave ticket to Mark Sawkmie. NPP and TMC are not contesting from here.

Vincent Pala (Congress) – Sutnga Saipung (ST)

Pala is the president of the Congress' state unit, and stood from Sutnga Saipung, which falls under the East Jaintia Hills district. He was up against Santa Shylla (NPP), Shitlang Pale (UDP), Krison Langstang (BJP), and others.

Ernest Mawerie (BJP) – West Shillong

The state unit chief of the BJP contested from West Shillong, in the East Khasi Hills district. Mawerie went up against NPP's Mohendra Rapsang, who currently holds the seat; Bethleen Dhkhar (Congress), Iwan Maria (TMC), Paul Lyngdoh (UDP), and others.

Zenith Sangma (Trinamool Congress) – Rangsakona (ST)

The former sports minister is the incumbent MLA from Rangsakona, which is in the South West Garo Hills district. He is the brother of former CM Mukul Sangma.

