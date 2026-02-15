SIT set up to probe Meghalaya coal mine blast; East Jaintia Hills SP transferred

Shillong: Meghalaya director general of police Idashisha Nongrang on Sunday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a time-bound probe into the illegal coal mine blast that killed 30 people on February 5 in the Thangsku–Mynsnga area of East Jaintia Hills district. An illegal coal mine blast killed 30 people in the Thangsku–Mynsnga area of East Jaintia Hills district. (PTI)

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government has transferred East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Singh Yadav in connection with the explosion.

The SIT, headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Eastern Range Vivekananda Singh Rathore, will probe the February 5 explosion and illegal mines using rat-hole mining, a hazardous method that involves digging narrow horizontal tunnels, usually three to four feet high, to enter and extract coal.

“The SIT will investigate all aspects of the case and ensure that those responsible are brought to book,” a senior police official said.

The administrative action and formation of the SIT come amid mounting scrutiny over enforcement failures in a district where rat-hole mining has officially remained banned since 2014 following orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.

Official data show that 62 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered relating to illegal extraction of coal, including five cases registered prior to the Thangsku–Mynsnga blast. Five FIRs relate to illegal transportation of coal, while two FIRs involve the seizure of explosives suspected to have been used in illegal mining operations.

So far, 14 people have been arrested in four separate cases registered at Khliehriat and Lumshnong police stations in connection with illegal mining and possession of explosive materials.

Authorities have seized 15,224.72 metric tonnes of assessed coal, with additional quantities yet to be assessed by the Directorate of Mineral Resources.

Police have also seized five vehicles, 25.5 kilograms of gelatin sticks and 74 detonators, indicating the organised use of explosives inside prohibited mine shafts.

The government on Monday appointed a Judicial Inquiry Commission headed by former judge Justice R.S. Chauhan to examine the circumstances leading to the blast, identify lapses and recommend preventive measures

Chief minister Conrad K. Sangma said the commission would “fix responsibility wherever required and suggest corrective steps to prevent recurrence”. The inquiry is expected to assess whether monitoring mechanisms failed and how banned rat-hole mining operations continued in the district despite repeated judicial directives.

The February 5 blast has also renewed focus on the repeated recommendations of the Meghalaya High Court-appointed committee headed by Justice (Retd.) B.P. Katakey.

Constituted on April 19, 2022, following a suo motu public interest litigation, the single-member panel was tasked with monitoring implementation of directions issued by the Supreme Court and the NGT regarding the ban on illegal rat-hole mining.

The committee has since submitted multiple reports — including its 34th to 36th reports — flagging continued illegal mining and transportation activities in East Jaintia Hills and recommending closure of unauthorised mines.

The panel had also highlighted the issue of the then “missing” 18 lakh metric tonnes of coal and called for stricter enforcement mechanisms.

Justice Katakey had earlier headed an NGT-constituted committee in 2018 relating to coal mining in Meghalaya.

Opposition leaders have demanded accountability and structural enforcement reforms, questioning how such a large illegal mining operation could function despite the existing ban.

Civil society organisations have called for sustained enforcement rather than episodic crackdowns following disasters.

The Meghalaya High Court, too, has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought reports from district authorities regarding enforcement measures and rescue efforts.

The National Human Rights Commission has also issued notice to the state government seeking details on compensation to victims’ families, investigation progress and preventive steps.