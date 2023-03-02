Home / India News / Meghalaya Election Results: CM Conrad Sangma wins South Tura

Meghalaya Election Results: CM Conrad Sangma wins South Tura

ByAryan Prakash
Mar 02, 2023 09:30 PM IST

Sangma, 45, won the seat by securing 13,342 with a vote share of 52.04 per cent. His nearest rival Bernard N Marak of the Bharatiya Janata Party got 8,326 votes. Sangma's National People's Party and the BJP were coalition partners but fought elections separately.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday won the election from South Tura seat, as per the results announced by the Election Commission of India.

Sangma, 45, won the seat by securing 13,342 with a vote share of 52.04 per cent. His nearest rival Bernard N Marak of the Bharatiya Janata Party got 8,326 votes. Sangma's National People's Party and the BJP were coalition partners but fought elections separately.

According to the results on ECI website for 59 out of 60 seats, the NPP has won 26 seats in a hung assembly. Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted saying that Sangma had called Union home minister Amit Shah and sought ‘support and blessings’ to form the government in the state. According to reports, Sangma had held meeting with Sarma in Guwahati earlier this week.

The BJP has said it will submit a letter of support to NPP tonight to form the next government in the state. “Today, around 6 pm, I got a call from our national president J P Nadda. He asked me to convene a meeting of the state BJP and extend support to the NPP in government formation. We are going to submit the letter of support to (CM) Conrad Sangma tonight itself”, Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie told PTI.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma waves at supporters gathered for celebrating his victory in Meghalaya Assembly elections from the South Tura Assembly constituency.(PTI)
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma waves at supporters gathered for celebrating his victory in Meghalaya Assembly elections from the South Tura Assembly constituency.(PTI)

