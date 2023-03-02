Meghalaya election results: Ex-CM Mukul Sangma wins 1, loses 1

Mukul Sangma of the Trinamool Congress won the Songsak seat with a vote margin of just 489 votes but lost the other seat he contested in Tikrilla in the Meghalaya assembly election 2023, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

Former Meghalaya chief minister and Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma.(ANI file)

Jimmy D Sangma of the National People's Party (NPP) defeated Mukul Sangma by a margin of 5,313 votes in Tikrilla. In Songsak, Mukul Sangma, who switched to the TMC from Congress in 2021 along with several other leaders, battered Nihim D Shira of the NPP by a narrow margin of 359 votes.

Chief minister Conrad Sangma-led NPP won 20 seats, and was leading in five other constituencies, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the assembly elections was underway.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 constituencies. The Congress won five seats, while the Trinamool Congress won four seats and was ahead in another constituency.

The BJP won two seats and was leading in one seat. Conrad Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat by a margin of 2,830 votes.

State Congress president and MP Vincent H Pala lost to NPP's Santa Mary Shylla by 1,828 votes in Sutnga Saipung seat.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh won Mairang constituency by 155 votes.

Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8am amid tight security across the state. The votes are being counted at 13 centres. Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

