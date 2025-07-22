Meghalaya man gets two jail terms for sexual assault on minor

A man was sentenced to imprisonment by a special court in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district for sexually assaulting a girl. Special judge of POCSO court convicted the accused under sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.(Unsplash/representational)

The incident had happened in 2021 in Khliehriat.

Special judge of POCSO court B Khriam convicted the accused under sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The court sentenced him to three and four years of imprisonment under the two sections, stating that the sentences would run concurrently.

It also imposed a fine of ₹40,000 on the accused. In default of payment, he will serve an additional one month in jail.

The court directed that a compensation of ₹1.5 lakh be paid to the survivor.