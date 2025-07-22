Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Meghalaya man gets two jail terms for sexual assault on minor

PTI |
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 11:35 am IST

The man, who sexually assaulted a girl in 2021, is additionally fined of ₹40,000 and is ordered to pay a compensation of ₹1.5 lakh for the victim.

A man was sentenced to imprisonment by a special court in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district for sexually assaulting a girl.

Special judge of POCSO court convicted the accused under sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.(Unsplash/representational)
The incident had happened in 2021 in Khliehriat.

Special judge of POCSO court B Khriam convicted the accused under sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The court sentenced him to three and four years of imprisonment under the two sections, stating that the sentences would run concurrently.

It also imposed a fine of 40,000 on the accused. In default of payment, he will serve an additional one month in jail.

The court directed that a compensation of 1.5 lakh be paid to the survivor.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Meghalaya man gets two jail terms for sexual assault on minor
