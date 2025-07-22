Meghalaya man gets two jail terms for sexual assault on minor
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 11:35 am IST
The man, who sexually assaulted a girl in 2021, is additionally fined of ₹40,000 and is ordered to pay a compensation of ₹1.5 lakh for the victim.
A man was sentenced to imprisonment by a special court in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district for sexually assaulting a girl.
The incident had happened in 2021 in Khliehriat.
Special judge of POCSO court B Khriam convicted the accused under sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The court sentenced him to three and four years of imprisonment under the two sections, stating that the sentences would run concurrently.
It also imposed a fine of ₹40,000 on the accused. In default of payment, he will serve an additional one month in jail.
The court directed that a compensation of ₹1.5 lakh be paid to the survivor.
News / India News /
Meghalaya man gets two jail terms for sexual assault on minor