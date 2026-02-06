Meghalaya mine blast: 6 of 18 labourers killed from Assam; compensation announced

At least six of 18 labourers killed in an illegal coal mine blast in Meghalaya were from Katigorah in Assam’s Barak Valley, with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each for their kin. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each for their kin. (X)

Sarma said he had instructed a minister and local lawmaker Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha to visit the bereaved families and extend immediate support. Sarma said Assam’s chief secretary was in touch with his counterpart in Meghalaya to verify the identities of those killed. “We have sought detailed information about the victims who may be from Assam. Our administration is in close coordination with the Meghalaya government.”

Officials said five injured labourers were brought to Silchar Medical College and Hospital late on Thursday night.

Additional district commissioner (Cachar, Assam) Raktim Barua said the identification processes were still underway. “So the final number [toll] could change,” he said.

Purkayastha said that apart from ₹5 lakh, the families of those killed would also receive an additional ₹2 lakh from the Union government. “Some of the victims have been identified. We will hand over the assistance to the families as soon as possible.”

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev called for accountability. In a social media post, she said poverty often forces labourers to risk their lives in unsafe and illegal mines.

Sarma said Assamese generally do not work in illegal coal mines and suggested that some of the killed could be Bangladeshi, even as he clarified that identities were yet to be confirmed. “We should wait for verified information.”