Shillong, The Meghalaya assembly session for February 20, during which the state budget is scheduled to be presented, could be adjourned as a mark of respect to Shillong MP Ricky A J Syngkon, who died on Thursday evening, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said. Meghalaya MP death: Assembly session for Feb 20 likely to be adjourned, says CM

Syngkon reportedly collapsed while playing futsal on the outskits of the city, and doctors at a private hospital declared him dead around 8:45 pm.

"We have discussed with Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of Parliamentary Affairs, Prestone Tynsong, and we will have a meeting tomorrow with the Business Advisory Committee headed by the Speaker," Sangma told PTI.

"I have communicated to the Deputy CM that it would be appropriate for the government not to go ahead with the proceedings of the House tomorrow. Even though tomorrow is the day we are supposed to present the budget, it will make absolute sense and a mark of respect to the departed soul if we were to postpone even the presentation of the budget," he said.

Sangma expressed shock over the sudden demise of Syngkon, recalling their recent meeting in Delhi where they discussed development plans for Meghalaya.

"I had met Syngkon about two weeks back in Delhi... that was the last meeting and conversation I had with him," the CM said.

Sangma recalled Syngkon's commitment and passion for the people of Khasi and Jaintia Hills, describing his demise as a "great loss for the state".

"Syngkon served the people with humility, vision and a sincere desire to uplift society. I express my deepest condolences to the family of late Ricky Syngkon, and I pray to the Almighty that he gives strength to the family members as well as his supporters and party leaders to bear the huge loss," the chief minister added.

