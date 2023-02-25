‘Meghalaya stole…’: What PM Modi gifted German Chancellor Scholz | Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gifted Meghalaya stoles and Nagaland shawls to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a visit to India. These items traditionally symbolize the “culture and craftsmanship” of the two northeastern states, where assembly elections are scheduled for next week. PM Modi also underlined that the gifts reflect India's rich and diverse traditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Meghalaya stole: History, importance, design

Meghalaya stoles carry a rich history and a royal lineage that dates back centuries. Their weaving is an ancient tradition that has been passed down through generations.

Meghalaya stoles were originally woven for the Khasi and Jaintia royalty, who considered them a symbol of their power and status. The stoles were worn during ceremonial occasions and festivals, and their intricate designs and vibrant colours were a reflection of the royal family's wealth and prestige.

The designs used in Meghalaya stoles were highly symbolic and held great significance in the tribe's culture and tradition. For instance, the use of animal motifs such as tigers and elephants was a symbol of power and strength, while the use of floral patterns was a symbol of beauty and grace. The designs used in the stoles reflected the royal family's beliefs, myths, and legends, and were a testament to their cultural heritage.

The royal lineage of Meghalaya stoles is further reflected in the fact that they were used as a form of diplomatic gift-giving. The Khasi and Jaintia kings would often present these stoles to other rulers as a symbol of goodwill and respect. Given their value and importance, the stoles were also given as gifts.

Nagaland Shawl: History, importance, significance

An exquisite form of textile art that has been woven for centuries by the tribes in Nagaland, these shawls are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs, and the use of traditional weaving techniques, which have been passed down from generation to generation.

The Naga shawl is not just a piece of clothing; it is a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of the Nagas. Each shawl tells a unique story, reflecting the tribe’s history, beliefs, and way of life. It is said that the Nagas believe that a shawl is not just a piece of cloth, but a living entity that has a soul and spirit.

The Naga shawl is made from locally sourced materials such as cotton, silk, and wool.

The Naga shawl is made from locally sourced materials such as cotton, silk, and wool. The traditional weaving techniques involve the use of backstrap looms, where the weaver sits on the ground and wraps the loom around her body. This technique allows the weaver to create intricate designs by using different colours and patterns. The weavers often work in groups, and the entire community participates in the weaving process.

One of the most striking features of the Naga shawl is the use of geometric and symbolic designs. The designs are inspired by the tribe’s myths, legends, and beliefs, with designs having specific meanings and significance.

The colours used in the Naga shawls are also symbolic. The Nagas believe that colours have a profound impact on their lives and well-being. Red, for instance, symbolizes courage, while black represents mourning. White is associated with purity, and green is a symbol of growth and prosperity. The weavers often use natural dyes made from plants and roots to create these vibrant colors.

