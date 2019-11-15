Mehbooba Mufti moved to another place from where she was detained: Report

india

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:52 IST

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been moved from a guest house in Chashme Shahi where she was detained since August 5 to a house at M.A. Road in Srinagar.

Source told IANS that her daughter Iltiza Mufti had put in a request to the administration for her shifting from the Chashme Shahi guest house.

Three former chief ministers including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were put in detention since August 5 after the scrapping of Article 370.

While Omar Abdullah was detained in Hari Niwas, Farooq Abdullah was detained under PSA (Public Safety Act) at his own home on Gupta Road in Srinagar.

At least 50 politicians from Kashmir have been detained since Article 370 was revoked. Most of them have been detained at Centaur Hotel along the banks of Dal Lake.