Mehbooba's ‘fire threatens to engulf’ tweet as court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea

Hours after a session court in Gujarat's Surat rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's petition for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged the laws and probe agencies are being "abused to favour one party's supremacy". In a series of tweets, Mufti said that the Bharatiya Janata Party "hounding the opposition's most prominent face and criminalising any and all forms of criticism reveals their true designs of establishing a BJP rashtra." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti lead the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Awantipora, in Pulwama. (ANI / FIle Photo)

The court additional sessions judge R P Mogera on Thursday rejected Gandhi's plea for a stay on the conviction which could have paved the way for his reinstatement as a member of Parliament. Dismissing Gandhi's application, the court said his counsel failed to demonstrate that an "irreversible and irrevocable damage" is likely to be caused to him if he is denied the opportunity to contest the election under section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 on account of his conviction not being stayed.

Gandhi was convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks on ‘Modi’ surname during an election campaign in Karnataka's Kolar.

“Our last hope lies with the judiciary. Tragically we are witnessing the manner is which justice is delayed & how punishment is selectively meted out. Courts drag their feet on Article 370, Bilkis Bano & CAA but fast track trivial cases of alleged ‘defamation’ (sic),” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

“J&K was the first to bear the brunt of BJPs catastrophic unilateral decisions,” she added, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading the state into a Union territory.

“Today, that fire is raging through India and threatens to engulf it in flames. Hope people of this nation comprehend the gravity of the situation and realise that the power to prevent this lies with them,” she said,

While the BJP hailed the Surat court's decision as a "victory" of the judiciary and the people, the Congress said it will continue to avail all options still available under the law. Gandhi's lawyer Kirit Panwala said the sessions court's order would be challenged in Gujarat High Court.

