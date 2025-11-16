MeitY and IEA announce call for abstracts for casebook on AI impact. Check details

The IndiaAI mission under Ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), in collaboration with international energy agency (IEA) has announced a global call for abstracts for their upcoming casebook on the ‘Real-World Impact of Artificial Intelligence in Energy’. Shortlisted entries will be invited to contribute a chapter (800 words) in alignment with the casebook goals, set to be unveiled at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.(Unsplash/representational)

The casebook aims to give innovators, researchers and entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to showcase their AI-driven energy solutions to a global audience of policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders, a government statement said.

MeitY said that the collaboration with IEA seeks to leverage global expertise and analytical framework while supporting the vision of the IndiaAI Mission to foster responsible, inclusive, and impactful AI adoption in alignment with the Global South’s sustainable energy goals.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of abstracts: November 21, 2025

Drafting of chapters: December 2025

Launch of Casebook at India-AI Impact Summit, 2026: February 19–20, 2026

How to participate?

The ministry said that applicants may write to fellow3.gpai-india@meity.gov.in using the subject line: “AI in Energy – Query – [Author Name]”.

MeitY has invited experts, including researchers, innovators and practitioners who have implemented AI solutions in the energy sector to submit their abstract, not more than 200 words by November 21, 2025.

Detailed submission guidelines and the application form are available at https://impact.indiaai.gov.in/events/iea

About international energy agency

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, established in 1974, that provides policy recommendations, analysis and data on the global energy sector.

The 32 member countries and 13 association countries of the IEA represent 75% of global energy demand.