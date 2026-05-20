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‘Melodi’ gets sweeter: PM Modi gifts a pack of Melody toffee to Meloni | Video

PM Modi gifted a pack of Melody toffee to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Rome. 

Updated on: May 20, 2026 12:15 pm IST
By Shivya Kanojia
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a pack of Melody toffee to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday ahead of the high-level diplomatic engagement between the two leaders.

PM Modi gifts a pack of Melody toffee to Meloni.

In the video, Meloni can be heard saying, “PM Modi brought us a gift. It is Melody,” while holding a pack of Melody chocolates gifted by the Indian Prime Minister.

Meloni captioned the video, “Thank you for the gift.” The moment quickly drew attention online, with social media users reacting to the friendly exchange between the two leaders.

Before arriving in Italy, Modi visited Norway as part of the fourth leg of his tour. He had earlier travelled to Sweden, Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

India and the Nordic countries on Tuesday established a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership to deepen cooperation in areas ranging from energy security to digital infrastructure, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the five Nordic states underscored the importance of trust-based ties in an era of geopolitical turbulence and uncertainty.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivya Kanojia

Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / ‘Melodi’ gets sweeter: PM Modi gifts a pack of Melody toffee to Meloni | Video
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