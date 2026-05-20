‘Melodi’ gets sweeter: PM Modi gifts a pack of Melody toffee to Meloni | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a pack of Melody toffee to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday ahead of the high-level diplomatic engagement between the two leaders.

PM Modi gifts a pack of Melody toffee to Meloni.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the video, Meloni can be heard saying, “PM Modi brought us a gift. It is Melody,” while holding a pack of Melody chocolates gifted by the Indian Prime Minister.

Meloni captioned the video, “Thank you for the gift.” The moment quickly drew attention online, with social media users reacting to the friendly exchange between the two leaders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The gesture came during Modi’s Italy visit, where the two sides are expected to discuss ways to strengthen India-Italy cooperation. PM Modi in Italy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gesture came during Modi’s Italy visit, where the two sides are expected to discuss ways to strengthen India-Italy cooperation. PM Modi in Italy {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Modi landed in Rome on Tuesday for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour, at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The visit comes as India and Italy continue to deepen ties under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which focuses on cooperation in trade, investment, defence, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and cultural exchanges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi landed in Rome on Tuesday for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour, at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The visit comes as India and Italy continue to deepen ties under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which focuses on cooperation in trade, investment, defence, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and cultural exchanges. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian foreign direct investment in India stood at USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian foreign direct investment in India stood at USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Italy visit is the last leg of PM Modi's five-nation tour that also spanned the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. PM Modi in Norway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Italy visit is the last leg of PM Modi's five-nation tour that also spanned the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. PM Modi in Norway {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Before arriving in Italy, Modi visited Norway as part of the fourth leg of his tour. He had earlier travelled to Sweden, Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

India and the Nordic countries on Tuesday established a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership to deepen cooperation in areas ranging from energy security to digital infrastructure, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the five Nordic states underscored the importance of trust-based ties in an era of geopolitical turbulence and uncertainty.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON