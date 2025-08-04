Men place bone in veg biryani to avoid paying bill at UP eatery | Caught on cam

A group of young men were caught on camera trying to con a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur into avoiding paying the bill by placing a meat bone in a plate of vegetable biryani. The incident occurred at the Biryani Bay restaurant at Shastri Chowk in the Cantonment Police Station area on the night of July 31.(X/@gharkekalesh)

An official said that while police have intervened in the matter, no formal proceedings have been initiated since there has been no complaint.

The incident occurred at the Biryani Bay restaurant at Shastri Chowk in the Cantonment Police Station area on the night of July 31.

A group of eight to ten men went to the restaurant and ordered both vegetarian and non-vegetarian biryani. Shortly after their food was served, one of the men screamed that his veg biryani had a bone in it.

The restaurant immediately called the police, who calmed the customers down and called to examine the CCTV footage.

What CCTV shows?

The CCTV footage shows one of the men handing another a bone, who then secretively places it on the veg biryani plate.

Restaurant owner Ravikar Singh also corroborated that the youths discreetly placed the bone into the veg biryani.

Another video shows the men claiming to the restaurant staff that they found bones in their vegetarian food.

"Veg mei haddi nikli hai. Koi safai nahi hai yaha pe," (We found bone in a veg dish, there is no cleanliness here) one of the men is heard saying in the video. They claim that there is no 'proper hygiene' at the eatery.

However, Singh insisted that there is no chance of "contamination" as meat is cooked separately in his kitchen.

"They clearly wanted to avoid paying the bill, which was around ₹5,000-6,000. Their actions were completely deliberate," Singh told the police.

Cantonment Circle Officer Yogendra Singh said that "legal action is underway" in the case.