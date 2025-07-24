‘You’re a Hindu. Aren't you ashamed?': Bajrang Dal member stops Ghaziabad delivery boy over meat order

Just a week after a 'Hindu Raksha Dal' protested outside a KFC outlet in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, demanding no sale of non-vegetarian food during the holy Hindu month of 'Sawan', a member of Bajrang Dal intercepted an e-commerce delivery boy and shamed him for delivering meat on Tuesday. The man told the customer that being a member of the Bajrang Dal it is his "duty" to stop non-vegetarian food. (X/@CheKrishnaCk_)

In a video that is now going viral on social media, the Bajrang Dal member reprimands the delivery boy, saying, "You're a Hindu. Aren't you ashamed?"

In the nearly three-minute-long video, two Bajrang Dal members stop a Blinkit delivery boy in Ghaziabad. The boy was on his way to deliver an order in the Vijay Nagar locality.

India observed Sawan Shivratri on Tuesday, July 22.

One of the members asks the delivery boy to show what's in the order. After finding raw meat in the order, he asks the boy's name. The boy identifies himself as a Rajput, following which, the Bajrang Dal member asks, "You're doing this despite being a Hindu. Aren't you ashamed?"

VIDEO:

‘Send me my order’, says customer

Infuriated at the purchase of meat during the Sawan month, the Bajrang Dal member asked the delivery boy to call the customer. He even asks the boy the name of the customer, to which he replies, "Tanisha".

He then takes the phone from the delivery boy, puts it on speaker and talks to the woman, advising her not to consume non-vegetarian food during Sawan.

"It is Tuesday, and the Sawan month is ongoing. We are merely stopping you from consuming non-veg food," he says. The woman replies to him, following which he asks, "Oh, you are not a Hindu? Are you a Muslim?" She then responds, "No, I am a Christian. And what does it matter to you?"

He goes on to tell her that being a member of the Bajrang Dal it is his "duty" to stop non-vegetarian food. "You're a Christian. We don't have anything to say only."

"Then send me my order," the woman responds. The Bajrang Dal members responds with an 'okay' and returns the phone back to the delivery boy.

Subhash, a Bajrang Dal member in Ghaziabad, confirmed to the Times of India that the man in the video was a part of his organisation. He said that the incident occurred on Tuesday.

"We have requested all restaurants and grocery stores not to sell non-vegetarian food till Shivratri. Whenever we found someone selling non-vegetarian food, we rushed there and asked them to sell only vegetarian items. This ban is only for a few days, and people of the district also support this initiative," Subhash was cited as saying.

Kotwali ACP Ritesh Tripathi reportedly said that so far, no complaint has been filed regarding the incident.

Last week's protest outside the KFC outlet in Ghaziabad saw the right-wing members sloganeering, "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev", carrying saffron flags in their hands.

Several videos from the protest went viral on social media. The protesters even stormed the premises of the restaurant and confronted the staff, demanding a shutdown.