Mentally challenged person kills at least two people at Nagpur Railway Station

At least two people were killed and three others injured, two of them grievously, after a mentally challenged person attacked them at the Nagpur Railway Station in the early hours of Monday. Three people sustained serious injuries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The man assaulted a group of six to seven people sleeping on platform number 6 with one of the concrete sleeper slabs used on railway tracks trying to bludgeon them.

A patrolling team from the Government Railway Police heard the screams and rushed to the spot and managed to restrain the assailant. One of the victims was identified as Ganesh Kumar, 40, a resident of Tamil Nadu. The other was an unidentified homeless man. Three others who sustained serious injuries were receiving treatment.

The assailant, aged 45, attempted to flee but was captured. The police have filed a murder case against him, and further investigation was going on. Security has been beefed up at the Nagpur station.