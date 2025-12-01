Mercedes driven in zigzag manner, dragged victims: What FIR in Delhi car crash reveals

A speeding Mercedes car hit three people as it crashed into a roadside pole near the Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj on Sunday, killing one person. The police said that the Mercedes car, after it rammed into the three persons, also dragged them for some distance. (HT Photo/ Arvind Yadav)

The deceased was identified as Rohit Singh, 23, a native of Uttarakhand's Chamoli. Two of his friends, aged 23 and 35, were also injured in the accident and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

The three persons worked at a restaurant in the Ambience Mall. They were waiting for a vehicle near the roadside pole so that they could return to their rented accommodation in Munirka, according to the PTI report.

The driver of the car, 29-year-old Shivam who is an engineer working for a software company in Noida, was arrested by the police following the incident. Shivam, who recently got married, had borrowed the car from a friend to attend his own reception function and was accompanied by his wife and elder brother at the time of the accident.

The occupants of the Mercedes did not suffer any major injuries in the crash, PTI reported.

What does the FIR reveal about the car crash?

The FIR registered in the case reveals that the Mercedes car, which was registered in the name of the accused's friend Abhishek, was being driven in a rash and zigzag manner, news agency PTI reported.

According to a statement recorded by one of the injured, the three had just finished their shift and reached the bus stop opposite the mall “when a black Mercedes G63 coming from the Vasant Kunj side approached at high speed.” The FIR states that the driver of the vehicle was driving in a “zigzag and negligent manner, first hitting the road divider and then swerving sharply towards the bus stop”.

In his statement, one of the injured person, Lalit, said that when they saw the car approaching them at high speed, they attempted to run toward the footpath. However, the SUV rammed into them, with the impact being “so severe” that they were dragged along the road as the vehicle continued forward.

The vehicle then crashed into an iron pole on the left side of the carriageway and overturned, PTI cited the FIR as saying.

An initial test conducted with a liquor meter on the accused did not indicate presence of alcohol. A senior police official, quoted by PTI, said a medical examination has also been conducted to determine if the accused had consumed liquor.