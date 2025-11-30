1 dead, 2 injured: What caused the Mercedes crash near Ambience Mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

A speeding Mercedes hit three people and crashed into a roadside pole near the Ambience Mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj early on Sunday. The driver of the Mercedes has been identified as 29-year-old Shivam, a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi.(PTI)

One of the persons hit by the vehicle, 23-year-old Rohit Singh, a native of Uttarakhand's Chamoli, died in the accident. Two of his friends aged 23 and 35, who were also injured, were taken to the hospital for treatment. All three persons worked at a restaurant in the Ambience Mall.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as 29-year-old Shivam, a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi, was arrested after the crash. He had allegedly borrowed his friend's car to attend a wedding.

What caused the Mercedes crash?

The driver of the car, Shivam, allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to a diversion, following which he hit a pole on the roadside where the three people were standing.

“As per preliminary inquiry, the vehicle lost balance due to a diversion, hitting a pole at an auto stand where the three victims were standing,” a police officer said.

The driver was returning home with his wife and elder brother after attending a wedding, according to an earlier HT report. The three persons were standing near the pole waiting for an autorickshaw.

The police control room (PCR) call regarding the incident at Nelson Mandela Marg was received at around 2.33 am. The cops, when they arrived at the site of the crash, saw the damaged Mercedes, which was seized.

Deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Amit Goel said the three people who were hit by the car were taken to the hospital, where one of them, Rohit Singh, died during treatment. “The other two injured persons are undergoing treatment,” Goel said.

The DCP further said that the driver is in police custody and necessary legal action is being taken against him. The police are questioning the accused and trying to record the statements of the two injured.