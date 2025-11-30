Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
Mercedes car kills 1, injures 2 in Delhi's Vasant Kunj; driver detained

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 30, 2025 09:38 am IST

Police officials added that the driver of the car has been identified and detained.

At least one person has died and two others are injured after a Mercedes car hit three people in Vasant Kunj on early Sunday. As per Delhi police, the crash occurred at 2:33am near Ambience mall.

A Mercedes car hit and injured three people in Vasant Kunj on early Sunday. As per Delhi police, the crash occurred at 2:33am near Ambience mall. (Representational Image)(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
(Representational Image)(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

"A PCR call regarding a road accident was received at PS Vasant Kunj North at about 2:33 AM. Upon arrival, a Mercedes G63 was found in an accidental condition, and three injured persons aged 23, 35, and 23 years- all employees of a Restaurant in Ambience Mall-were found lying injured at the spot," a Delhi police spokesperson told news agency ANI.

Officials further added that one person has died due to the injuries and two others are injured. Delhi Police officials added that the driver has been identified and detained.

"The driver, identified as Shivam (29 years), a resident of Karol Bagh, New Delhi, has been apprehended. At the time of the incident, he was driving the vehicle along with his wife and elder brother. As per preliminary enquiry, the vehicle lost balance due to a diversion, resulting in the car hitting a pole where the three victims were standing at an auto stand," said police.

More details are awaited…

