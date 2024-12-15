Mercury dips further in Delhi NCR, Punjab and Haryana shiver as cold wave grips region

Cold wave conditions continued to grip Delhi NCR, along with neighbouring Punjab and Haryana on Sunday. People stand close to the bonfire on a cold winter night at Madanpuri road near Hanuman Mandir, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday(Hindustan Times)

Minimum temperature in the national capital dropped further, according to the India Meteorological Department. The temperature recorded in Delhi at 5.30 PM on Sunday was at 4.9 degrees Celsius.

At Pusa Observatory, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.8 degrees Celsius, a drop of 5 degrees Celsius. At Narela, it was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Sunday continued to be in the 'poor category' with further deterioration in the condition. So along with the cold wave, the city continues to experience problems related to pollution.

Cold wave in Punjab and Haryana

In Punjab, Gurdaspur and Bathinda also experienced chilly nights, recording minimum temperatures of two degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to IMD.

Pathankot registered a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar shivered at 3.9 degrees Celsius, the weather office said, according to PTI.

The IMD also revealed that Ludhiana logged a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius and Patiala registered a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a chill of 1.7 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius.

Piercing cold also swept Bhiwani, which recorded a low of 4 degrees and Gurugram logged a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak logged a low of 5.2 degrees and Ambala registered 5.7 degrees Celsius, the department said.

The weather office said that Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave is expected to continue in the coming days with the minimum temperature in Delhi expected to remain below 5 degrees Celsius. The mercury is expected to drop further, gripping the region in foggy conditions.