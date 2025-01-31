Mercury rises; Delhi’s air quality improves but remains ‘very poor’ for 3rd day

Delhi’s air quality improved marginally but remained in the “very poor” category for a third straight day on Friday even as the minimum temperature rose a degree above normal to 9.5°C. An average air quality index (AQI) of 349 (very poor) was recorded at 9am compared to 363 (very poor) at 4pm on Thursday. Delhi’s air quality has been “very poor” for three days. (HT PHOTO)

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (CAQM) on Wednesday invoked Stage 3 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the AQI crossed 350. The measures include restrictions on non-essential construction and demolition, a ban on older diesel vehicles, suspension of mining operations, closure of stone crushers, etc. A CAQM meeting to lift the measures was expected in case of an improvement in AQI on Friday.

The Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS) has said AQI should remain “very poor” until February 2 as another western disturbance was expected to influence the region and no significant change in the wind speed was likely in the next few days.

The nights were set to become warmer. The minimum temperatures were expected to hover between 10-12°C over the weekend. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.7°C, five degrees above normal, and a minimum of 9.2°C on Thursday. A minimum temperature of 6.4°C was recorded on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was the highest in January in six years. On January 21, 2019, a maximum temperature of 28.7°C was recorded. The mercury was expected to go up to 25-27°C by Sunday.