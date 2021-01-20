Mercury rises, temperature reaches -6°C in Srinagar
Even as Srinagar witnessed another cold night on Tuesday, night temperature rose slightly to record -6 degrees Celsius (°C).
For a week now, cold wave has gripped the Valley with the night temperature hovering around -7 and -8°C. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell in Kashmir later this week which could end the cold wave but disrupt the air and road traffic. Officials said the new spell could last for five days.
IMD director Sonam Lotus said the new Western Disturbance would not be as intense as the previous spells as there is less or no moisture from Arabian Sea. “The fresh spell will bring rain and snow in the region for three to four days with main activity on January 24. Thereafter, the weather will be remain dry for four to five days,” he said.
The weather office said that the coldest place in the Valley on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday was Shopian in south Kashmir where the mercury plunged to -10. 3°C.
The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded -6. 5°C while the temperature went to -8.3 degrees in Pahalgam. Winter capital Jammu recorded 7.2°C.
