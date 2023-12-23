close_game
News / India News / MeT forecasts rain, snow for parts of Himachal

MeT forecasts rain, snow for parts of Himachal

PTI |
Dec 23, 2023 11:05 AM IST

MeT forecasts rain, snow for parts of Himachal

"A Western Disturbance has affected the state from Friday night and snow and rain can be expected at isolated places and weather would remain dry from December 24," Director of Shimla Meteorological Office Surinder Paul told PTI.

The possibility of White Christmas in Shimla city is bleak. However, higher reaches of Shimla and adjoining Kinnaur district could experience snowfall, he added.

Under the influence of Western Disturbance, light to moderate rainfall is likely in isolated parts of the Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla and Sirmaur with possibility of snowfall in higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur districts on Saturday, the Met department said.

An appreciable rise has been witnessed in the minimum night temperatures, and Samdho in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest, recording a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius. The maximum temperatures were also above normal and Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur was the hottest during the day with a high of 22.8 degree Celsius. PTI BPL MNK -- MNK MNK

