Metal detectors, CCTVs, 3-layer police cover for Hathras family’s security

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:24 IST

Security has been beefed up for the family members of the 19-year-old Hathras Dalit woman, who died after being gang-raped and brutalised last month, even as the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit its report on the incident was extended by 10 days, said government officials.

“Metal detectors have been placed at the entry points of the victim’s house. CCTV cameras are being installed at the focal points of the house. These arrangements are being made with the consent of the family members,” said Prem Prakash Meena, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Hathras.

“Three-layered security is in place and personal security is also being provided to the family members,” Meena added.

According to the news agency ANI, additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “The SIT probing the Hathras case has been given 10 days more to submit their report. The team was supposed to submit the report to the chief minister today but the scope of investigation of the team has been extended on the order of the chief minister.” The SIT was initially told to submit its report within a week.

The team visited the victim’s residence on Sunday morning to record the statements of her family members. On the basis of its first report, the chief minister has already suspended the then Hathras superintendent of police (SP) Vikrant Vir, a deputy SP and some other police officers. Their polygraph and narco analysis tests have been recommended.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case. The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on September 29 after being allegedly gang-raped and brutalised in Hathras on September 14.

All four accused in the incident have been arrested.

(With inputs from agencies)