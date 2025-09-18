Mizoram: Meth tablets worth 102 crore seized from Champhai district; suspect flee

Aizawl: The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized 34.218 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth ₹102.65 crore from the Indo-Myanmar border village of Zote in Mizoram’s Champhai district in a joint operation on Wednesday. Methamphetamine tablets were seized from the Indo-Myanmar border village of Zote in Mizoram. (Sourced)

“Based on specific intelligence input regarding the movement of narcotics, Assam Rifles had intercepted a suspected individual carrying a consignment. The person abandoned the load and fled to the nearby jungle on being challenged,” an Assam Rifles spokesperson said.

“A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of 34.218 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at approximately ₹102.654 crores,” the spokesperson added.

The seized contraband was later handed over to the excise and narcotics department in Champhai for further legal proceedings.

The Assam Rifles, responsible for guarding a 510-km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, has been actively curbing illegal activities along the border.

The 23 Sector Assam Rifles Headquarters, based in Aizawl’s Khatla, supervises three battalions, each operating six Company Operating Bases to ensure stringent surveillance and security along the porous border.