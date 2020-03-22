Metro trains across the country shut down till March 31

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 15:29 IST

The government of India has clamped almost complete lockdown of public transport by announcing closure of Metro train services from tomorrow soon after a similar shutdown was ordered for all railway services—both interstate and suburban network and interstate buses on Sunday to prevent mass transmission of Covid-19 in the country.

Housing and Urban Affairs ministry issued a message to the directors of all Metro rail companies across the country asking them suspend services on all operational networks till March 31.

“Now in view of current global pandemic of this Corona Virus, for containing its further spread through inter-personal proximity, it has been decided to close down metro rail services on all operational networks across the country till 31st March, 2020,” the message sent out by ministry secretary DS Mishra stated.

The official also asked the metro management to circulate the information among the commuters so that they don’t face inconvenience from tomorrow.

“Kindly inform the public through Print/ Electronic/ Social Media and your website extensively so that no one faces inconveniences tomorrow,” the message said.

Metro services were shut down in most states on Sunday due to ‘Janta Curfew’ but the central government decided to extend the suspension after a review meeting.

Central government cabinet secretary has already issued a directive to shut down Indian Railway’s interstate and sub-urban rail network for the same duration.

The clampdown is aimed to “break the chain” of further transmission of the infection that has taken five lives in India so far and infected over 300 people, with the sharpest rise in infections seen in a single day on Saturday.

The government missive said that all chief secretaries of states have been sensitised through Video Conferencing.

Kolkata Metro and Mumbai Monorail Network were the first to announce shutting down of operations till March 31st followed by Delhi Metro.

“As per the latest decision in the fight against Corona Virus it has been decided that METRO SERVICE WILL REMAIN COMPLETELY CLOSED TILL 31ST MARCH 2020. The move is aimed at controlling the spread of corona virus by ensuring social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being.The Delhi Metro system will however continue to be powered for essential internal operational maintenance activities during this duration and security of the system will continue to be taken care of by CISF,” said a statement by DMRC’s Executive Director for Corporate Communications, Anuj Dayal.