MHA amends BSF rules for ex-Agniveers, declares 10% reservation within force

ByPrawesh Lama
Mar 10, 2023 11:34 AM IST

In a notification issued on March 6, the ministry relaxed the upper age limit for ex Agniveers and also exempted them from physical efficiency test

The union home ministry on Thursday announced that it has amended the border security force (BSF) General Duty Cadre (Non Gazetted) Recruitment Rules 2015, and introduced 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers within the force.

BSF is the second largest paramilitary force in the country after the central reserve police force (CRPF).
BSF is the second largest paramilitary force in the country after the central reserve police force (CRPF). (Twitter | BSF)

In a notification issued on March 6, the ministry relaxed the upper age limit for ex Agniveers and also exempted them from physical efficiency test.

The government notification said, “The upper age limit shall be relaxable upto five years for the candidates of the first batch of ex- Agniveers......Ten percent of the vacancies shall be reserved for Ex- Agniveers.”

For other batch of former soldiers, it will be relaxed up to 3 years.

India had on June 14, 2022, announced the Agnipath scheme replacing the military’s decade old system of recruitment, which will lower the age profile of the armed forces, ensure a fitter military and create a technically skilled war fighting force capable of meeting future challenges.

The Agnipath scheme seeks to recruit soldiers for only four years, with a provision to retain 25% of them in the regular cadre for 15 years after another round of screening.

On June 18, 2022, the government had announced that there will be 10% reservation in all central armed paramilitary forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for ex-Agniveers who have completed four years of service. This is in addition to the 25% Agniveers who will be retained in the service after another round of screening.

BSF is the second largest paramilitary force in the country after the central reserve police force (CRPF).

With nearly 2,50,000 personnel, BSF is India’s first line of defence at the eastern, western and northern frontiers.

    Prawesh Lama

    Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital.

