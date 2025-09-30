MHA asks NGOs to submit FCRA renewal application at least 4 months before expir

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asked non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to seek renewal of their registration under the foreign funding law at least four months prior to the expiry of their registration. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the public notice on Tuesday. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT FILE PHOTO)

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) requires all NGOs to register with the MHA to be able to receive foreign funding. The registration certificate is valid for five years.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, MHA said: “Section 16(1) of FCRA, 2010 requires every person granted a certificate under Section 12 to apply for renewal within six months prior to the expiry of the validity of the certificate. Under the law, the central government shall ordinarily renew the certificate within 90 days from the date of receipt of the renewal application.”

“It has been observed that many associations are submitting renewal applications less than 90 days before the expiry of their certificate, and such delayed submissions do not allow sufficient time for scrutiny and for obtaining necessary inputs from security agencies before the validity expires. As a result, certificates are deemed to have ceased on expiry while renewal applications remain pending, and as a result, such associations cannot receive or utilise foreign contributions until renewal is granted, thereby disrupting their ongoing activities,” the notice said.

“Associations are, therefore, strictly advised to submit their renewal applications well in advance and, in any case, not later than four months before the expiry of their certificate. This will facilitate timely processing and disposal of their applications, and avoid disruption in their activities,” the notice said.

As of Tuesday, 16,192 NGOs are licensed to receive foreign funding under FCRA.

The home ministry has audited at least 335 NGOs and associations registered or granted prior permission under FCRA between 2019 and 2022 to verify whether the law had been followed.

The foreign funding law was amended in 2020 to prohibit public servants from receiving foreign funding and prevent organisations from using more than 20% of foreign funds for administrative purposes. The limit was 50% earlier. The amendment also required every office-bearer to submit their Aadhaar details.