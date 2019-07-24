MHA makes changes to 24 leaders’ security covers

The highest security cover, Z+, given to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and senior politicians Satish Chandra Mishra (UP) and Babulal Marandi (Jharkhand), is set to be withdrawn but they will continue to be protected by state police, officials aware of developments said on condition of anonymity.

The ministry of home affairs has issued orders to prune the “Central list of Protectees” after a review of threat perceptions to each individual, a senior official said.

“The threat perception of individuals with security cover is reviewed periodically. Agencies like the Intelligence Bureau and state police organizations carry out analysis of the threat after which a decision to continue or withdraw the security cover is taken,” said the official.

Altogether, 24 people will no longer have central forces protecting them. The Z-category cover of former minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (both from Bihar), and politicians Suresh Kumar Rana and Sangeet Som (both from UP) will be withdrawn. So will the Y-category security of UP deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma but he will be protected by state police.

There are four categories of security — Z+, Z, X and Y. This is separate from security provided by the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is reserved for prime ministers, former prime ministers and their immediate family members.

A Z+ category protectee – the highest security cover — is provided a bulletproof vehicle, a pilot vehicle, priority on roads, and 24/7 cover by security personnel at his residence, workplace or any other place he may visit. The number of personnel allotted to such protectees depends on threat perception. In the past, some chief ministers have had as many as 85 policemen providing security. The lowest category is Y, where one or two policemen are deployed.

A second senior official said on condition of anonymity that leaders set to be stripped of Z+ or Z-category cover will continue to enjoy security extended by their respective state police forces. For instance, Akhilesh will no longer be protected by the Black Cat commandos of the elite National Security Guards (NSG) but by the Uttar Pradesh police. Those who will continue to enjoy protection by the Black Cats include defence minister Rajnath Singh, former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta and former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 01:03 IST