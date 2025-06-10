The ministry of home affairs (MHA) officials on Monday held a meeting with representatives of the Kuki-Zo insurgent groups, which are currently under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) pact with the Centre, over the renewal of the SoO agreement. MHA officials meet Kuki-Zo insurgent group members

While the government is yet to comment on the details of the meeting, people aware of the matter, said MHA officials insisted on ensuring there is no hindrance from SoO groups on the free movement of people across the state and relocation of the camps from certain civilian areas, while the SoO groups insisted on new ground rules before the Centre renews the cessation of hostilities pact. Senior security force officers in Manipur maintained that the SoO groups wield influence over almost everything in the hill areas, where the Kuki-Zo people live, including their elected representatives.

The meeting on Monday was significant because it was the first meeting held between government and SoO groups since the pact was put in abeyance last year. The MHA and the SoO group representatives have agreed to finalise a date within the next one week for the second meeting.

“There were five representatives from the two umbrella organisations KNO and UPF that are under SoO. The MHA side was represented by Northeast interlocutor AK Mishra and IB officials, including state’s IB chief, a joint director rank officer. The ground rules need to be revisited and put on paper because a lot has changed since the SoO pact was signed in 2008. Before SoO is renewed, these rules must be formalised and put on paper. Both parties have to agree for its renewal. The second meeting will be held soon,” a person aware of the meeting said.

The SoO agreement was signed by the Centre and the Manipur government with the insurgent groups in August 2008 and was being renewed every year until February 28, 2024 when the renewal process was kept in abeyance. The SoO was kept in abeyance by the Centre following allegations of SoO group cadres indulging in Manipur’s ethnic clashes or providing training to the village defence volunteers, a charge that groups have denied vehemently. While former chief minister Biren Singh and other MLAs have demanded that the SoO pact be cancelled, Kuki-Zo groups and their legislators have requested Centre to renew the pact.

There are around 1,500-2,000 insurgents from the SoO in different camps across the state. Their weapons are kept locked in a room within each camp under a double lock system - one key with them and the other with the government.

Under the SoO Pact, the insurgent groups have agreed to stop any form of violence including attacks on security forces. The Centre and the state too signed that no force (army, paramilitary, state police) would launch operations against the signatories as long as they abide by the terms of the agreement. Meitei groups have accused SoO of being involved in the ethnic clashes, a charge that the representatives of the SoO groups deny.