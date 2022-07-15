MHA website ranked number 1 among all central ministries: Govt

The website of ministry of home affairs (MHA) was adjudged the number one among all central ministries, the government said on Friday. A national e-governance service delivery assessment was carried out by the department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG) in association NASSCOM and KPMG in 2021 that handed out the rankings.

A statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, “this is a periodic assessment intended to improve the effectiveness of states/union territories and the central government in delivery of their online services to citizens.”

“After the evaluation results which were released recently, the website of the MHA has been ranked at number 1 under the central ministries portal and the digital police portal has been placed at 2 under the central ministry services portal,” the PIB added.

In the exercise, the service portals were evaluated along with their parent Ministry/Department’s portal.

“In respect of MHA, the Digital Police portal of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) i.e. https://digitalpolice.gov.in/ was shortlisted for the evaluation under the Services Portal. Correspondingly, the main website of the Ministry of Home Affairs i.e. https://mha.gov.in was shortlisted as the parent Ministry portal for evaluation,” it said.

All government portals that were evaluated were divided into two main categories - States/Union Territories/Central Ministry portal and states State/Union Territory/ Central Ministry Services Portals and there were four main parameters of assessment - Accessibility, Content Availability, Ease of Use and Information Security and Privacy for Central Ministry Portals.

“Additional three parameters were also used for the Central Ministry Services Portals - End Service Delivery, Integrated Service Delivery and Status and Request Tracking,” PIB said.