NIRF Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad top management institute, here's top 10 list
- Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad is the overall best institution of management studies in India, shows NIRF Ranking.
NIRF India Ranking 2022: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad is the overall best institution of management studies in India followed by Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore as per the 2022 edition of NIRF India ranking. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta took third position.
Here's the top 10 list of Management institute in India.
Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
Indian Institute of Management, Delhi
Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
Indian Institute of Management, Indore
Xavier Labour Relations Institute(XLRI), Jamshedpur
National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
Indian Institute of Management, Madras.
As per the NIRF Ranking the top institution in India overall is the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework, Education Ministry has ranked the institutes depending on their areas of operation including overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research.
