Mhadei water diversion issue: Goa, Karnataka to follow SC's judgment
Amid the ongoing tension between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei water diversion, BJP National General Secretary and Goa BJP in-charge CT Ravi on Saturday said that both the States will follow Supreme Court's judgment in this matter.
"We will follow the Supreme Court's judgment as far as the inter-state river dispute is concerned. We work for national interest and Goa and Karnataka are like two eyes. The interest of both the states is in line with the interest of the party," said Ravi.
Goa BJP has scheduled a day-long State Executive Committee meeting in the State capital on Sunday, which will be attended by Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Ravi.
Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to make a transit visit to Goa as he will be addressing a rally in Maharashtra today. Shah is also likely to meet Union Minister Shripad Naik who is recuperating at the GMC before flying back to Delhi via Goa.
Also read| Medical tourism to India on the up as Covid impact ebbs
Mhadei, also known as the Mandovi river in Goa and Mahadayi in Karnataka, is considered as a lifeline in the northern parts of Goa. It originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji in Goa, while briefly flowing through Maharashtra.
While the river runs 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is over 50 km in length in the state of Goa. Goa, Karnataka are battling out a two-decade-long dispute over the sharing of the Mhadei waters.
The Goa government has already filed a contempt petition accusing Karnataka of diverting the river's water, despite the Supreme Court hearing another special leave petition filed by Goa which has challenged the Tribunal's award.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Assam, launch road network and lay foundation of hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9,222 in fray as Punjab civic bodies go to polls on Feb 14 amid farmers protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mhadei water diversion issue: Goa, Karnataka to follow SC's judgment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea for removal of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque: Court issues notices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cong looks for Ghulam Nabi Azad’s replacement in the Rajya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases decline steadily, world tally above 105 mn
AIMIM to contest in Gujarat civic body polls in alliance with BTP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TDP MLA resigns from post against RINL's disinvestment plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikait’s decision to not have chakka jam in UP, Uttarakhand 'hasty': SKM leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major fire at state electricity distribution company office in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan next week to raise voice for protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan; will meet protesters
Andhra CM writes to PM requesting reconsideration of RINL's disinvestment plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm union leader Rakesh Tikait calls on farmers for 'tractor revolution'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox