MIB issues takedown notices to 13 digital news publishers over Adani defamation case

New Delhi: The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) on Tuesday issued takedown notices to 13 digital news publishers on YouTube and Instagram for disseminating defamatory content related to Adani Enterprises Ltd. The news publishers have received a list of 138 YouTube video URLs and 83 Instagram links to be taken down. (Representative photo)

The ministry’s order names journalists, media houses, and creators — including Newslaundry, Ravish Kumar, Dhruv Rathee, The Wire, HW News Network, and Aakash Banerjee’s The Deshbhakt — who have received a list of 138 YouTube video URLs and 83 Instagram links to be taken down.

The ministry has sought compliance with a court’s gag order in a defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd against journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and others. The court order, issued on September 6, directed the removal of defamatory content from their respective articles and social media posts within five days.

In the suit filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd, seen by HT, the allegedly defamatory material includes transcripts of YouTube videos, screenshots of X posts by journalists, and images of their X profiles.

Highlighting that the news publishers did not comply with the court order within the stipulated timeline, the MIB has directed them to take down the content and submit proof of compliance within 36 hours.

“... it has come to the notice of this ministry that the above said Order has not been complied with within the stipulated timeline. Accordingly, you are directed to take appropriate action for compliance of the aforementioned order, and submit the action taken to the ministry within 36 hours of the issue of this communication,” says MIB’s notice.

A copy of the MIB order was also sent to Google and Meta. HT is yet to receive a response from both the companies.

Responding to the MIB order, Thakurta said he could not attend the appeal hearing at Rohini courts in north Delhi against an order obtained by Adani Enterprises, as he had to travel to Kota for another defamation case filed by Adani Power Limited.

The MIB has not commented on the matter till the story was filed.