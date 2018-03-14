Microphone hurled, punches traded, abuses fly in Gujarat assembly

A Congress MLA was suspended for the remaining part of the budget session after he hurled a microphone at a BJP rival, as members from the two parties traded punches in the Gujarat assembly on Wednesday.

The Congress said BJP MLAs provoked its members by using foul language, a charge denied by the ruling side.

“No BJP member has spoken anything that should have not been spoken. The CCTV footage available will prove everything,” deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said.

The two sides are expected to file police complaints as proceedings were disrupted for another day.

It all started when Congress’ Vikram Madam tried to raise a point of order during the Question Hour. Deputy CM Patel said a point of order couldn’t be raised as Congress whip Shailesh Parmar had already raised one, triggering chaos, with members of both parties exchanging words.

Madam, however, insisted on speaking. His party colleague Amrish Der asked Speaker Rajendra Trivedi to allow Madam to speak.

Trivedi objected to his tone, following which Madam and Der rushed to the well of the House. The speaker then suspended both the MLAs for the day and ordered they be marshalled out.

This enraged Congress MLA Pratap Dudhat, who pulled out a desk microphone and hit BJP’s Jagdish Panchal with it.

The speaker suspended Dudhat for the rest of the session and adjourned the House but that reportedly didn’t stop members from trading punches.

“The incident is unfortunate, but it is the duty of treasury benches to maintain law, order and harmony in the House”, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said.

The BJP MLAs should not have used unparliamentarily language, Congress member Alpesh Thakor said.

Madam told media that he had been trying to raise an issue in the House for 10 days but he was not allowed to speak. “Today, I tried to raise it by raising a point of order. But soon I was suspended. I do not even know for what I was being suspended’’.

The session, which started on February 28 and ends March 31, has been acrimonious. Twenty-eight Congress MLAs were suspended on Tuesday for creating ruckus in the House over the suspension of party member Virji Thumar. The speaker revoked the suspension in the second half of the day after the Congress’ chief whip tendered an apology.

The Congress is making its presence felt in the House, where it has 78 members, the highest it has had in more than 20 years.

(With agency inputs)