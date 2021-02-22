IND USA
An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, US.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Middle class must curb electricity consumption

A research conducted by Prayas, an organisation working on energy, reveals that residential consumption is increasing inequitably.
By Bharati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:31 AM IST

If we don’t want dams in the Himalayas, the path is via our electricity consumption. India’s residential electricity consumption has tripled since 2000.

A research conducted by Prayas, an organisation working on energy, reveals that residential consumption is increasing inequitably. The national Capital, which consumes 250-270 units per month, is comparable to a German household. Delhi’s electricity is from coal and dams. The study points out that this is more than Mumbai at 110 units or even Chandigarh at 208 units. Much is used for running gadgets like air-conditioners. Is this not inequitable?Coal and large hydro-electric plants account for most of this. We, and I am part of this, often ask that the coal-based thermal power plants upgrade to newer standards. Often, question the wisdom of renewables like hydro-electricity from large dams. But what we must know is that our energy demand is rapidly growing, and as 80% of India hits some or the other level of middle class by 2030, the consumption will increase significantly.

Where will this come from? We can’t keep expanding even renewables-where is the land for large solar parks? We need an urgent paradigm shift. Energy efficient goods must displace others, and fiscal instruments must be used. Our losses in transmission and other sources have to be plugged, and energy generation cut down. We need a big shift in social behaviour- states must find culturally appropriate ways to cut down consumption. Only then can we expect fewer dams and coal-based power plants. Only then can we protect the environment.

(The writer is the founder and director of the Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group)

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the floor test will be done by 5pm and that the voting shall take place by show of hands. (HT File Photo)
india news

Puducherry floor test today: Numbers, process and more

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Puducherry assembly now has seven vacancies, resulting in an effective strength of 26. The simple majority figure is 14 after Sunday’s resignations.
Middle class must curb electricity consumption

By Bharati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:31 AM IST
A research conducted by Prayas, an organisation working on energy, reveals that residential consumption is increasing inequitably.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
india news

Adityanath raises ‘love jihad’ and Sabarimala issues to hit out at Kerala govt

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Inaugurating the ‘Vijay Yatra’ led by state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, K Surendran in north Kerala’s Kasaragod ahead of the assembly elections, the UP CM said that in 2009 when the Kerala high court sought action against love jihad both [the parties] were in a hurry to deny it.
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sinovac's vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination for medical workers at the Istora Senayan stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
india news

LIVE: Covid-19 deaths near 500,000 in US as tally tops 28 million

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:56 AM IST
The US, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 infection tallies globally. The US also tops in terms of death, followed by Brazil, Mexico and India respectively.
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA(Photo @VMBJP)
india news

Atmosphere in Kerala is favourable towards BJP, says V Muraleedharan

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:12 AM IST
"The vote share in 2016 was around 15%; it went up in the Lok Sabha elections and then further up in the local body polls," he said.
Three girls were found in a field with their hands tied on February 17. Two later died of poisoning, while another is undergoing treatment. (PTI)
india news

Eight booked for spreading ‘false information’ over Unnao case

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:04 AM IST
In a press release, the police identified the accused as Nilim Dutta, Abhay Kumar Azad, Suraj Kumar Baudh, Rahul Kumar Diwakar, Nawab Satpal Tanvar and Vijay Ambedkar, along with two news portals.
With the removal of widespread disparity in civic amenities between rural and urban habitats, the economic development of rural areas will take a new trajectory.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
india news

Rural experience: Fewer legal aid clinics, police personnel

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:54 AM IST
The pandemic left the already overburdened justice system overwhelmed and as a result the most vulnerable among us are in serious peril.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(ANI)
india news

Disengagement process in east Ladakh over, says Rajnath

By HT Correspondent, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:25 AM IST
While speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s youth conference in Salem district in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Singh said: “As defence minister I have to tell you about what is happening in the India-China standoff.”
The resolution also made a pointed reference to the India-China standoff along the LAC and said, “India will not let any expansionist strategy succeed on its borders. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has proved this at every given opportunity.”(Twitter/narendramodi)
india news

BJP resolution lauds agri laws, Covid fight

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The resolution, passed at the end of a daylong national office bearers’ meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also praised the Union government’s response to the Covid pandemic, its economic management amid a global slump and efforts at ensuring the passage of new farm and labour laws.
Cyber security firms collect information from all web platforms, including Dark Web forums, to prevent real-time attacks on leaked data, actionable intelligence on illegal drug and medication trades and insider-threat monitoring.(Shutterstock)
india news

Cyber security brass steps in as experts flag delay in fixing lapses

By Binayak Dasgupta, Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:07 AM IST
Late on Saturday, Jackson published a blog with an overview of the vulnerabilities that, without citing specifics, mentioned the discovery of 35 instances of credentials pairs, 3 instances of sensitive files, over 13,000 personally identifiable information instances, dozens of police FIRs.
India has already requested OPEC and its allies, including Russia (together known as OPEC+) to immediately restore the output that was substantially cut to stabilise crude prices when the Covid-19 pandemic began raging and most of the global economies were under lockdowns, the officials said. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

India may turn to Iran, Venezuela for oil imports

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:20 AM IST
India has already requested OPEC and its allies, including Russia to immediately restore the output that was substantially cut to stabilise crude prices when the Covid-19 pandemic began raging and most of the global economies were under lockdowns
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

‘Nothing short of extortion’: Sonia to PM

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:54 AM IST
For over 10 days, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing. In Mumbai, petrol is at an all-time high of 97 a litre, while diesel crossed the 88 mark.
Other than Maharashtra, regions such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu &amp; Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are all experiencing what appears to be the start of a second Covid wave. (Representative Image)(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
india news

States asked to step up testing

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:34 AM IST
The direction comes at a time when states such as Maharashtra have seen a clear second wave of infections rising over the past fortnight, forcing the reintroduction of social curbs such as lockdowns amid fears of mutant strains gaining ground.
Three died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries at the hospital.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
india news

4 killed in road accident in Himachal's Mandi, CM announces 4 lakh ex-gratia

ANI, Mandi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:29 PM IST
"Himachal Pradesh government has decided to give ex-gratia of 4 lakhs each to the family of the people who lost their lives in this accident. Treatment of the injured will be free of cost," the Chief Minister said.
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait .
india news

Will soon visit Gujarat to mobilise support for farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait

PTI, Ghaziabad
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:23 PM IST
He said this as he met visiting groups of supporters from Gujarat and Maharashtra at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he has been camping along with his supporters since November.
