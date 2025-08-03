Mid-flight assault victim found in Assam after a day of panic: What happened to man who slapped him?

The man who got a panic attack, and was then slapped mid-flight by another passenger, on Friday was found after a day of intense panic as his family could not establish contact with him. Hossain Ahmed Majumder (L) was purportedly having a panic attack and was being comforted by the crew when the co-passenger, Hafijul Rahaman (R), slapped him.(X)

Hossain Ahmed Majumder was supposed to land in Kolkata from Mumbai, and then take another flight to Silchar in Assam, where his wife and some relatives came to receive him Friday afternoon. But he did not take the Kolkata-Silchar leg of his flight; instead opting for a train. He was finally located Saturday evening at the train station in Barpeta, Assam. Why he did not take calls was not immediately clear.

Also Read: Missing after viral video of panic attack, slap on Indigo flight, Assam man found: Here's what happened

As for the man who slapped him, he was identified as Hafijul Rahaman by the police in Kolkata. He said he slapped Majumder, whom he did not know, because he was “causing trouble”.

Majumder was purportedly having a panic attack and was being comforted by the crew when the co-passenger slapped him.

Indigo airlines on Saturday barred Hafijul Rahaman from all its flights. The ban is for 30 days pending an inquiry, after which a further decision under the provisions of the no-fly list for unruly flyers will be taken, TOI reported.

So far, he is only barred by Indigo and it is up to individual airlines to decide whether they too want to put him on their no-fly list. He could be put up on a national no-fly list after the probe and legal proceedings

About legal action, the Bidhannagar police from Kolkata said a complaint was received from Indigo regarding “a heated altercation” between two passengers. Hafijul Rahaman was handed over to the police after airlines staff marked him out as unruly to the airport security upon landing. He was later released by the police, pending further action.