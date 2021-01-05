e-paper
Home / India News / MiG-21 aircraft of IAF crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

MiG-21 aircraft of IAF crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

There has been no loss of life, the Indian Air Force tweeted.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 22:43 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Poulomi Ghosh
New Delhi
A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. (Representative photo/Mint)
A MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Tuesday night near Suratgarh in Rajasthan, officials said. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, the IAF said, adding the incident took place around 8:15pm.

 

“During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life,” the IAF tweeted.

It said a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

