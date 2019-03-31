Indian Air Force’s MiG-27 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan’s Sirohi , pilot ejected safely

A MiG-27 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Sunday near Sirohi in Rajasthan. Officials said the pilot ejected safely.

The single-seater MiG 27 UPG fighter jet was on a routine mission from Jodhpur. “Today morning at around 11.45 a MiG-27 UPG aircraft which got airborne from Utarlai Air Force base experienced engine problems leading to a crash, around 120 km south of Jodhpur. Pilot ejected safely,” a statement from the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

The IAF said preliminary reports indicate no loss of property or life on ground. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 13:00 IST