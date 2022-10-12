Home / India News / MiG 29K crashes over sea off Goa; pilot ejected safely, stable

MiG 29K crashes over sea off Goa; pilot ejected safely, stable

india news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 12:00 PM IST

Navy spokesperson said the pilot of the MiG 29K ejected safely before the crash and is in stable condition.

File photo of MiG 29K (Courtesy @ReviewVayu)
File photo of MiG 29K (Courtesy @ReviewVayu)
ByHT News Desk

A MiG 29K on Wednesday crashed over the sea off Goa after it developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue operation. The pilot is reported to be in stable condition, Nav

Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

The aircraft was ona routine sortie.

MiG 29K aircraft is a state-of-the art, all-weather, carrier-based, air dominance fighter with a maximum speed of over twice the speed of sound (about 2000 kmph), can pull up to 8 times the force of gravity, can climb to an altitude of over 65000 feet.

In 2020, Nishant Singh, an Indian Navy pilot, died after his MiG-29K crashed in the Arabian Sea.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out