Migrant worker shot dead, another injured in Kashmir

​ Terrorists shot dead a migrant worker from Punjab and injured another in a suspected targeted attack in Srinagar on Wednesday, police officers familiar with the matter said. Security personnel stand guard during a cordon and search operation after terrorists shot dead a worker from Punjab while another sustained injuries in the Habba Kadal area, in Srinagar (PTI)

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer said that terrorists opened fire on 31-year-old Amritpal Singh, a carpenter from Amritsar, and his associate, 27-year-old Rohit (identified by one name) in the Shaheed Ganj area of the old city. While Singh died on the spot, Rohit was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was critical, the officer said.

“Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj [in] Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” J&K Police posted on X.

The Srinagar attack marked the first targeted killing of a migrant in Kashmir this year. In 2023, one non-local was killed by terrorists in the Valley.

Political leaders from across party lines condemned Singh’s killing, calling it “barbaric” and a “dastardly attack”.

“Violence should have no place in our society and such acts of barbarity only serve to hinder the progress & peace we strive for,” the National Conference said in a post on X.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said such “inhuman acts of violence won’t be tolerated in Kashmir” and called for swift action against the culprits.

“The attack took place on occasion of Shab-e-Meraj, which shows that terrorists don’t have any religion. I urge police to act swiftly and punish the culprits,” he said.

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the attack and called for an end to the violence.

“Saddened by the tragic loss of Amritpal Singh from Amritsar, Punjab to terrorism in Srinagar today. We condemn such senseless violence targeting non-locals and innocent lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the other injured individuals for a speedy recovery. This cycle of violence must end,” he said.

Hitting out at the terrorists, CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said: “Condemning in no uncertain terms the despicable attack which left a non-local man dead and caused injuries to another in Srinagar. Such barbaric attacks on innocent civilians are reprehensible and absolutely devoid of humanity.”