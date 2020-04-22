e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Migrants paint school that gave them shelter

Migrants paint school that gave them shelter

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:46 IST
Rakesh Goswami
Rakesh Goswami
Hindustantimes
         

Jaipur: When authorities in Rajasthan’s Sikar accommodated 54 jobless workers at a school in Palsana on March 31, they thought it was a matter of a fortnight before they will be able to resume their journeys back home. The workers from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh were trying to return to their homes because of the 21-day lockdown when they were brought to the school. They became restless when the lockdown imposed to check the Covid-19 pandemic was extended until May 3. Very rarely had they done no work for 15 days. The workers began cleaning and painting the school to get over their boredom and also as a token of gratitude for Palsana residents for taking good care of them.

Rajendra Kumar Meena, the school principal, said they first started cleaning the school campus from April 15 and three days later came to him asking for work that would be remembered after they are gone. He said the school had not been painted for 10 years. “I discussed with sarpanch [village head] Roop Singh Shekhawat if we could arrange paint. He agreed. My colleagues also agreed to fund one 20-litre bucket of paint each. We brought paint and other material for them and they began painting the verandahs the next day,” Meena said.

The workers said they were painting the school to express their gratitude to the villagers for looking after them. Around five to six of them began with painting the school verandahs on April 19. From Wednesday, they began painting classrooms.

“We are labourers. We will become sick if we continue to sit idle,” said Shankar Singh Chauhan, 58, one of the workers from Haryana. “The villagers are taking good care of us. We want to do something for them in return,” he said.

Shekhawat said some of the workers are painters while others are helping with scrubbing the old paint off and cleaning. He added they provide the workers three-time meals and fruits. “They were happy...so, they are doing this in gratitude.”

top news
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news