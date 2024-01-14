Who is Milind Deora? A look at his family's 5-decades-long ties with Congress

Former Union minister Milind Deora ended his family's 55-year relationship with Congress on Sunday after he announced his resignation from the party's primary membership. Earlier, he dismissed speculations of cutting ties with the party as “rumours”. File photo, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Milind Deora in Mumbai.(PTI)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Deora wrote, “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The outgoing senior Congress leader is set to join Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena today along with 400 of his supporters.

The former Union minister is the son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, and his family has had over five decades of long-standing association with the grand old party.

End of over a five-decade-long era: