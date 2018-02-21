Militant hideout busted in J-K’s Kishtwar, detonators, arms recovered

Security forces on Wednesday busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district and recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, an Army official said.

The hideout was found during a search operation in the Kesna forest area by personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles and the police, Jammu-based Indian Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Two AK-56 rifles, four pistols, 15 AK-56 cartridges, 98 rounds of PIKA gun, two Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) rounds and a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) were seized, he said.

“The hideout was used during the peak of militancy for sustenance. The security forces are continuing with their persistent operations to keep Kishtwar district safe and sanitised from terrorists as well as their support infrastructure,” the officer said.

Two binoculars, 12 detonators and two radio sets were also found from the militant hideout, Anand said.

He said that the recovery of war-like stores would deal a severe blow to plans of militants to revive militancy in the district.