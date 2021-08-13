Militant killed, gunfight ends on national highway in J&K’s Kulgam

Security forces killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant on Friday morning, ending the overnight gunfight in Kulgam on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The other militant reportedly escaped.Two security personnel and two civilians were wounded in the exchange of fire between militants and forces.

Police said a major tragedy was averted ahead of the Independence Day. Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the national highway will be restored for traffic shortly.

On Thursday, police said two LeT militants were hiding in a building adjacent to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The militants got trapped inside after they fired at the Border Security Force convoy on the highway at Malpora in Kulgam.

There has been a spurt in militant attacks in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

On Tuesday, 10 civilians were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Srinagar. The militants attempted to hurl the grenade towards a bunker vehicle of paramilitary SSB forces but it exploded on the roadside.

On Monday, BJP’s Kisan Morcha president of Kulgam, Ghulam Rasool Dar, and his wife died after militants fired bullets at the couple in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag in south Kashmir.

Ahead of Independence Day, security has been beefed up around Kashmir and forces have set up additional checking points on major highways leading to rural parts of Kashmir. Even pedestrians are being frisked at many places.