Militant killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Budgam district

A militant was killed in a gunbattle in the wee hours of Sunday in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Khan Mohalla in Beerwah area of the district after receiving specific inputs regarding presence of militants.

“During search, terrorists tried to flee and came out of house and fired indiscriminately on security forces. In retaliation, one unknown terrorist has been neutralized ,whose identity and affiliation is being ascertained.Arms and ammunition have been recovered,” a police spokesperson said.

The police said a woman was injured in the crossfire when“hiding terrorist was trying to escape firing indiscriminately”.

She is being treated and her condition is stable, the spokesperson added.

The encounter came a day after two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in an encounter in restive south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday night.