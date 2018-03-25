 Militant killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Budgam district | india news | Hindustan Times
Militant killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Budgam district

The police said a woman was injured in the crossfire when the militant was trying to escape in Beerwah area of Budgam district.

india Updated: Mar 25, 2018 09:32 IST
Abhishek Saha
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard in Budgam district. The Budgam encounter come a day after two JeM militants were killed in Anantnag in a late-night gunbattle.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard in Budgam district. The Budgam encounter come a day after two JeM militants were killed in Anantnag in a late-night gunbattle.(Waseem Andrabi/HT File Photo)

A militant was killed in a gunbattle in the wee hours of Sunday in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Khan Mohalla in Beerwah area of the district after receiving specific inputs regarding presence of militants.

“During search, terrorists tried to flee and came out of house and fired indiscriminately on security forces. In retaliation, one unknown terrorist has been neutralized ,whose identity and affiliation is being ascertained.Arms and ammunition have been recovered,” a police spokesperson said.

The police said a woman was injured in the crossfire when“hiding terrorist was trying to escape firing indiscriminately”.

She is being treated and her condition is stable, the spokesperson added.

The encounter came a day after two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in an encounter in restive south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday night.

