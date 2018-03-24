Two JeM militants killed in Anantnag encounter

Two militants, suspected to be Pakistanis, were killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the preliminary investigation revealed that both militants killed in the encounter atShishtargam,Dooru,were Pakistanis and members of the militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

He said, “Based on seizures made from the spot and other incriminating material collected have confirmed that the terrorists killed were part of outlawed JeM outfit.”

As part of a joint operation, Anantnag police along with 19 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and CRPF launched a search in the area, which led to a gunbattle between forces and militants. Late on Friday, police confirmed that there was exchange of fire reported from the area. The JeM in a statement to local news agency GNS owned the two slain militants.

The encounter comes two days after two policemen, three soldiers and five militants were killed in the bloodiest encounter yet this year in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The five militants wereaffiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The JeM was behind an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in north Kashmir’s Sopore town in January that left four policemen dead.