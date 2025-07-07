Militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Arunachal Pradesh

A suspected NSCN (K-YA) militant was killed on Sunday in a gunfight with the Assam Rifles in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said. The incident occurred during a routine patrol movement between Khogla and Lyangche close to the India-Myanmar border.(The Assam Rifles X)

Troops of Assam Rifles from Wakka Company Operating Base (COB), under Khonsa Battalion, successfully foiled a surprise ambush by suspected insurgents affiliated with the NSCN (K-YA) faction, they said.

The incident occurred during a routine patrol movement between Khogla and Lyangche close to the India-Myanmar border, they added.

"The patrol party came under heavy and sudden fire from a pre-established ambush deep inside the dense jungle terrain. Reacting swiftly and with remarkable composure, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an immediate and effective counter-assault, forcing the insurgents to retreat and abandon their position," a senior official said.

A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of a temporary hideout used by the insurgents, he said.

"One NSCN (K-YA) cadre was killed during the encounter. A significant cache of war-like stores, including arms, ammunition and other military-grade supplies, was recovered from the location. The scale of the recovery indicates the insurgents' intent to undertake hostile activities in the region," he said.